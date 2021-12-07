Sangers Sequencing Service Market is estimated to registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2018 to 2025

A fresh report titled “Sangers Sequencing Service Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Sangers Sequencing Service Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Sangers sequencing method is based on the principle of detecting labelled chain-terminating nucleotides, which are incorporated by a DNA polymerase during the replication of a template. This method of sequencing is also known as chain termination or dideoxy sequencing. The global Sangers sequencing service market was valued at $192 million in 2013, and is estimated to reach at $1,085 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2018 to 2025.

As Sangers sequencing is known as the gold standard of sequencing technologies, as it offers long read capability and a high-degree of accuracy. Sangers sequencing services are routinely offered by sequencing companies to different end users such as academic institutes and hospitals for sequence analysis.

Advantages associated with Sangers sequencing, technological advancements in sequencing procedures, and surge in application of Sangers sequencing are the key factors that boost market growth. Furthermore, increase in genome mapping programs; rise in awareness pertaining to DNA sequencing; and increase in investment in research, development, & innovation have bolstered the market growth.

However, dearth of skilled professionals and standardization concerns in sequencing procedures impede the market growth. Conversely, the use of cloud computing as a potential data management service and high growth potential in untapped emerging countries are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market players in the near future.

The Sangers sequencing service market is segmented based on application, end user, and region. By application, the market is divided into biomarkers & cancer, diagnostics, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, and other applications. Deepening on end user, it is fragmented into academic & government research institutes, pharmaceuticals companies, biotechnology companies and hospitals & clinics. Region wise, the market is classified into the following regions, namely, the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and rest of the world (ROW).

KEY BENEFITS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2013 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– Sangers sequencing service market size and market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the applications, end users, and developments in the industry.

– In-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and the strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

– Diagnostics

– Biomarkers & Cancer

– Reproductive Health

– Personalized Medicine

– Forensics

– Others

By End User

– Academic & Government Research Institutes

– Pharmaceutical Companies

– Biotechnology Companies

– Hospitals & Clinics

By Region

– United States

– EU

– Japan

– China

– India

– Southeast Asia

– Rest of the World (ROW)

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

– Source BioScience

– GenScript Biotech Corporation

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

– LGC Science Group Limited

– Fasteris SA

– CeMIA SA

– Quintara Biosciences

– GenHunter Corporation

– Eurofins Scientific SE

– GENEWIZ

– Nucleics

– SciGenom Labs Pvt. Limited

– Microsynth AG. Inc.

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

– Laragen, Inc.

– StarSEQ GmbH

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market scope and definition

3.2. Competitive environment analysis

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Top player positioning, 2016

3.4. Patent analysis, 2010-2018

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Technological advancements in Sangers sequencing

3.5.1.2. Surge in applications of Sangers sequencing

3.5.1.3. Increase in genome mapping programs

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of skilled professionals

3.5.2.2. Standardization concerns over sequencing-based diagnostics

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Cloud computing serves as a potential data management service

3.5.3.2. Lucrative opportunities in the emerging markets

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL AND REGIONAL SANGERS SEQUENCING SERVICE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.1. Global Sangers sequencing services market share analysis, 2017

4.2. U.S. Sangers sequencing services market share analysis, 2017

4.3. Europe Sangers sequencing services market share analysis, 2017

4.4. Japan Sangers sequencing services market share analysis, 2017

4.5. China Sangers sequencing services market share analysis, 2017

4.6. India Sangers sequencing services market share analysis, 2017

4.7. South-East Asia Sangers sequencing services market share analysis, 2017

4.8. Rest of the world Sangers sequencing services market share analysis, 2017

Continue…

