Global Soil Moisture sensor Market to reach USD 343.3 billion by 2025.

Global Soil Moisture sensor Market valued approximately USD 106.00 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which give growth to the Soil Moisture sensor market are growing demand for the improved productivity and gradual shift in the climatic conditions, strict environmental regulations, strong government support, efforts toward automation of agriculture processes, and growing adoption of precision farming and yield monitoring practices by small and the large farm owners to increase the productivity of the fields.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

ï‚§ Volumetric

ï‚§ Soil water potential

By Application:

ï‚§ Agriculture

ï‚§ Residential

ï‚§ Landscaping

ï‚§ Sports turf

ï‚§ Weather forecasting

ï‚§ Forestry

ï‚§ Research studies

ï‚§ Construction & Mining

By Regions:

ï‚§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

ï‚§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

ï‚§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

ï‚§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Meter group, Irrometer company, the toro company, Campbell scientific, delta T-devices, spectrum technologies, sentek. . Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Soil Moisture sensor Market in Market Study:

ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

ï‚§ Venture capitalists

ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers

ï‚§ Investment bankers

ï‚§ Investors

