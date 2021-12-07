Specialty Hospitals Market to Grow $509.10 Million by 2027 with Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

The market is expected to slower down its growth due to the rising concerns over specialty hospitals. As these hospitals offers limited beds and sometimes these are not evenly distributed across the world. Also the majority of the specialty hospitals are located in the developed regions whereas, the developing countries have few. In addition, the ability to choose patients in order to maximize the financial gains develops a destabilizing, unsustainable, anti-competitive environment, which has been damaging to full-service community hospitals. Thus, owing to these factors the market is likely to slower down its growth in the forecast period.

The global specialty hospitals market accounted to US$ 401.65 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 509.10 Mn by 2027.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, increasing focus to reduce waiting time in hospitals in the region.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002868

Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

Diabetes among geriatric population is a growing public health burden worldwide. It is a major cause morbidity and mortality in ageing population that later largely attributable to various chronic complications. Ageing population is poised to become one of the most significant transformation with a heavy impact on the social and economic level across the globe. These population is growing exponentially worldwide. According to a report of United Nation (2017), there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or over across the globe in 2017 and was projected to reach to 425 million by 2050.

Increasing Incidences Of Chronic Diseases

Also, according to the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the globe, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society estimated that in 2018, 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed. Cardiology specialty hospitals treat several heart conditions that helps in relieving and controlling the symptoms. According to Emory Healthcare in 2018, around 5 million people in America suffer from congestive heart failure (CHF).

A public–private partnership (PPP) is a cooperative arrangement between two or more public and private hospitals. There are deficiencies in public hospitals, hence partnership with private sector has emerged as a new avenue to eradicate the insufficiencies. The approach also includes developing private specialty hospital on public land that allows certain number of beds/ treatments available to publicly funded patients.

For instance, In India, the Government of Punjab and Max Healthcare Institute entered into Public Private Partnership and are setting up a super specialty healthcare facility for cancer and trauma care. The partnership focuses on providing healthcare services for cancer and trauma care in Mohali, Punjab. According to the partnership, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (private provider) shall construct and manage the Greenfield super specialty hospital for a period of 50 years (concession period); and the Government of Punjab shall provide the land required for hospital to Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, who will provide the healthcare services. Max Healthcare Institute Ltd will pay the Government of Punjab an upfront consideration and 5% of the total revenue as annual concession fee. PPP hospitals offer benefits like improve access & reach, improve equity (reduce out of pocket expenses), better efficiency, opportunity to regulate & accountability, improve quality/ rational practice, and augment resources- funds, technology.

Buy this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002868

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com