The Global AMOLED Displays Market to Outreach on Account of Technological Advancements and Usage of Degradable Material with USD 74.3 Billion by 2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “AMOLED displays Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the AMOLED displays market in terms of market segmentation by display type, by material, by application, by end use industry and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The growing demand for high resolution and brighter display smart phones, televisions, computers, tablets and other electronic devices is expected to propel the growth of the AMOLED displays market. Increase in per capita income along with changing trends of the people across the globe is creating great opportunities in the market. Growing sales of the electronic devices mainly smartphones is expected to create huge demand for AMOLED displays in the near future. Owing to these factors, the global AMOLED displays market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 19.3% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Furthermore, the market is increasingly adopting AMOLED displays owing to their property of HD display with crystal clear images and energy efficient which is predicted to benefit the expansion of global AMOLED displays market by reaching the estimated valuation of USD 74.3 Billion by the end of 2027 from USD 22.1 Billion in 2018.

The global AMOLED displays is segmented by display type into transparent, conventional, flexible and 3D. The flexible display type dominated the market by holding the largest share of more than 40% and is expected to hold the position over the forecast period on account of its manufacturing by flexible organic materials, durability and light weight. The market is further segmented by material into glass, glass substrate and polymer. On the basis of application the market is segmented into smart phones, televisions, computers, digital cameras and others out of which, the smart phone segment is anticipated to have highest growth on account of high demand for sharp and bright displays in smart phones. On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, retail and others out of which, consumer electronics segment is expected to have leading shares owing to the dynamic properties of the AMOLED displays, for instance, high-quality picture.

North America region is expected to have significant growth owing to increasing use of smart devices in the region. Asia Pacific region is projected to have largest share on account of rising population, presence of leading players and rapid advancements in the technology.

Increasing Use of Smart Phones and Televisions

AMOLED display is widely used in smart phones and television owing to their properties. Specifically, the display is apt for the smartphones that are used for gaming and videos. This factor is contributing towards the growth of the market.

Usage of Degradable Material- the material used in the manufacturing of AMOLED displays is degradable and in compliance with the regulations of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Manufacturers becoming capable of satisfying the changing requirements of the consumer in spite of the high cost

The manufacturing, replacement and repairing cost of the AMOLED display is high which affects the market growth negatively. Manufacturers are continuously working on satisfying the consumer requirements in spite of the high cost associated with the technology.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the AMOLED displays market which includes company profiling of Samsung, Dresden Microdisplay, AU Optronics, Beijing Opto-Electronics, Chimei Innolux Corp, Japan Display.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the AMOLED displays market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

