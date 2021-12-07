Travel Retail Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 – Key Player Aer Rianta International cpt, Dufry AG, Duty Free Americas and Lagardère Group

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Travel Retail Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Travel Retail market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Travel retail is a worldwide industry selling goods to international travelers. Sales in travel retail shops are accepted from the payment of certain local or national taxes and excise duties. It is generally with the requirement that the goods are only sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Products that can be sold by travel retail differ by jurisdiction and different rules which is based on import allowance restrictions, excise duty calculations and other aspects. Airports provide the majority of such sales globally. Travel retail is available at border shops, onboard aircraft during international flights, cruise & ferry shops on vessels in international waters, at some international railway stations and for the provisioning of ships sailing in international waters.

The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Travel Retail market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Travel Retail Market profiled in the report include-

1. Aer Rianta International cpt

2. China Duty Free Group Co., Ltd.

3. Dufry AG

4. Duty Free Americas, Inc.

5. Gebr. Heinemann se and co.kg

6. Lagardère Group

7. Lotte Hotels and Resorts

8. LVMH Moët Hennessy

9. The King Power International Group

10. THE SHILLA DUTY FREE

The global travel retail market is segmented on the basis of product type and channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into perfumes & cosmetics, food confectionery & catering, wine & spirits, luxury goods, tobacco, electronics and others. On the basis of the channel the market is segmented into airports, cruise liners, railway stations and border down-town & hotel shops.

