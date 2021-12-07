Virtual Router Market Rise at a CAGR of 24.40% by 2025 | 128 Technology, Nokia, Cisco Systems, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co, 6WIND, Broadcom

Virtual Router Market by Component (Software and Services), and End User (Service Provider and Enterprise) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

A virtual router is a software-based system that does everything your hardware router can do (and some things it can’t). A virtual router is a virtual instantiation of a hardware router. It is a software function that replicates the capabilities of a hardware-based Layer 3 IP router, in software. The significance of virtual router is on the rise, majorly for telecom service providers. It offers numerous benefits such as reduction in the total cost of ownership (TCO), scalability, flexibility, pay as you grow model, which has fueled the shift in preference of organizations toward virtual router. The global virtual router market size was valued at $90.00 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $515.00 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.40% from 2018 to 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: 128 Technology, Nokia, Cisco Systems, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., 6WIND, Broadcom (Brocade Communications Systems), Ericsson, Juniper Networks, and Netronome.

The need to improve network agility and efficient scale out, reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) and surge in the demand for software defined networking (SDN) and NFV are anticipated to fuel the adoption of virtual router. However, security concerns associated with the virtualized environment are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, rise in advancements of virtual router software are expected to present major growth opportunities for the global virtual router market in future.

The global virtual router market is segmented based on component, end user, and region. Based on component, it is divided into software and services. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into service provider and enterprise. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global virtual router market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global virtual router industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global virtual router market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

