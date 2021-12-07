Volumetric Video Market Size, Industry Analysis and Opportunities with New Project Proposals in Competitive Regions| 8i Limited, Facebook, Inc., Google, Inc., Holoxica Limited

The “Global Volumetric Video Market Analysis to 2027” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the Volumetric Video market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography.

Volumetric video captures an object/location that can be 3D or 2D object and moving or static. For static, it is done using imaging, and for moving 3D objects, it requires motion sensing techniques. Imaging of 3D or a 2D object is done by using in-depth sensors, which can be directly scanned through 360-degree cameras or directly be placed at the body of the object.

Major Volumetric Video Market Players

8i Limited

Facebook, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Holoxica Limited

Intel Corporation

Lightspace Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

RealView Imaging Ltd.

The Coretec Group (3Dicon)

Voxon Photonics

An exclusive Volumetric Video market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Volumetric Video Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Volumetric Video market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Volumetric Video market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Volumetric Video market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.



Also, key Volumetric Video market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The global volumetric video market is segmented on the basis of volumetric capture, and application. On the basis of volumetric capture, the volumetric video market is segmented hardware, software and services. The volumetric video market on the basis of the application is classified into sports, events and entertainment, medical, signage & advertisement, education & training and others.

