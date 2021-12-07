Water Quality Monitoring Market Global Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2025
Report Summary:
Water quality refers to the chemical, physical, biological, and radiological characteristics of water.[1] It is a measure of the condition of water relative to the requirements of one or more biotic species and or to any human need or purpose.
The water quality monitoring market is expected to grow exponentially in Europe. The water quality monitoring activities are conducted in this region because of the increased awareness about water pollution and contamination.
The key players covered in this study
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Teledyne Technologies
General Electric
Horiba
Xylem
Agilent Technologies
Danaher
Libelium
Geotech Environmental Equipment
Optiqua Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
TOC Analyzers
PH Meters
Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers
Conductivity Sensors
Turbidity Meters
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Laboratories
Industrial
Government Buildings
Commercial Spaces
Others (Agricultural, Household, and General Applications)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The evaluation and forecast of the Water Quality Monitoring Market have been reviewed on a regional and global basis. Based on the region, the x market is examined in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).
Table Of Content
The report of the Water Quality Monitoring Market is an assembling of first-hand information of which qualitative and quantitative valuation is done by industry analysts, as per the parameters of Porter’s Five Force Model. The up-to-date inputs from industry experts and participants also focus on a value chain of the market across the globe. The report also spots the light on an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors with market attractiveness as per the segmentation. Furthermore, the comprehensive research procedure has been categorized into two steps, such as primary and secondary researches.
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Water Quality Monitoring Market by Country
6 Europe Water Quality Monitoring Market by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Water Quality Monitoring Market by Country
8 South America Water Quality Monitoring Market by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Water Quality Monitoring Market by Countries
10 Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Segment by Type
11 Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Segment by Application
12 Water Quality Monitoring Market Forecast (2019-2025)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
