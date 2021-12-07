Worldwide Gate Driver IC Market Expected to reach $2,040.4 million in 2025 – Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba

The global gate driver IC market size is expected to reach $2,040.4 million in 2025, from $1,260.5 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

A gate driver IC is an integrated circuit chip, which is used in controlling power dissipation, current flow, heat flow, and initiates smooth switching actions in high-power transistor gates, such as MOSFET and IGBT. It can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module and consists of a level shifter in combination with an amplifier.

As every transistor requires a particular gate voltage to switch on, the gate capacitor must be charged to at least the required gate voltage for the transistor to be switched on. This voltage is controlled by its driver IC. Similarly, the heat dissipation current through the transistors can be controlled by the use of driver ICs.

North America contributes a smaller amount in gate driver IC market, however, the development in the energy & power industry and adoption of advanced technology boosts the market growth. Moreover, the use of power MOSFET in consumer electronics and electric vehicles is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, surge in adoption of power modules is a major factor that contributes toward the growth of the market. Gate driver ICs are widely used in number of electronic applications in North America, which is expected to further drive the growth of the market.

The growth of the global gate driver ICs market is further driven by upsurge in adoption of smart home & smart grid technologies and increase in need for high-voltage operating devices are expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future. However, design complexities of gate driver ICs act as major barriers and hamper the market growth. Conversely, factors such as and rapid electrifications of automobiles and surge of power transistors in various renewable energy system are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market globally.

The global gate driver IC market is analyzed by transistor type, semiconductor material, by mode of attachment, isolation technique, application, and region. On the basis of transistor type, the market is categorized into MOSFET and IGBT. By semiconductor material, it is divided into SIC and GAN. Depending on mode of attachment, it is bifurcated into on-chip and discrete. Based on isolation technique, it is segregated into magnetic isolation, capacitive isolation, and optical isolation. The applications covered in the study include residential, industrial, and commercial. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba, Texas Instrument, ROHM Semiconductors, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ON Semiconductor, and Semtech.

These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter: 4: GATE DRIVER IC MARKET, BY TRANSISTOR TYPE

Chapter: 5: GATE DRIVER IC MARKET, BY SEMICONDUCTOR MATERIAL

Chapter: 6: GATE DRIVER IC MARKET, BY MODE OF ATTACHMENT

Chapter: 7: GATE DRIVER IC MARKET, BY ISOLATION TECHNIQUE

Chapter: 8: GATE DRIVER IC MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Chapter: 9: GATE DRIVER IC MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter: 10: COMPANY PROFILE

10.1. INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Company snapshot

10.1.3. Operating business segments

10.1.4. Product portfolio

10.1.5. Business performance

10.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Company snapshot

10.2.3. Operating business segments

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.2.5. Business performance

10.3. NXP SEMICONDUCTOR

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Company snapshot

10.3.3. Product portfolio

10.3.4. Product portfolio

10.3.5. Business performance

10.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. ON SEMICONDUCTOR

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Company snapshot

10.4.3. Operating business segments

10.4.4. Product portfolio

10.4.5. Business performance

10.5. ROHM SEMICONDUCTORS

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Company snapshot

10.5.3. Operating business segments

10.5.4. Product portfolio

10.5.5. Business performance

10.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. RENESAS ELECTRONICS

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Company snapshot

10.6.3. Operating business segments

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.6.5. Business performance

10.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. STMICROELECTRONICS

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Company snapshot

10.7.3. Operating business segments

10.7.4. Business performance

10.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. SEMTECH CORPORATION

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Company snapshot

10.8.3. Operating business segments

10.8.4. Product portfolio

10.8.5. Business performance

10.9. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Company snapshot

10.9.3. Operating business segments

10.9.4. Product portfolio

10.9.5. Business performance

10.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. TOSHIBA CORPORATION (TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION)

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Company snapshot

10.10.3. Operating business segments

10.10.4. Product portfolio

10.10.5. Business performance

10.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

