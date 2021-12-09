Crystal Oscillator Market Substantial Rise in Industrial Sectors to Offer Growth Prospects by 2027

The crystal oscillator market is driven by various factors such as, growth in the demand for connected devices and smartphones is rising, which helps in accelerating the evolution of crystal oscillator market. Also, the high demand for advanced equipment among the healthcare industry is also responsible for driving the growth of the crystal oscillator market. Moreover, an increase in the adoption and usage of advanced automotive electronics is anticipated to give further tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the crystal oscillator market.

The crystal oscillator is an electronic oscillator circuit, used for a mechanical resonance of vibrating crystal of piezoelectric material. These crystal oscillators circuit primarily perform its functions with the principle of an inverse piezoelectric effect. With the growth in adoption of electronic equipment, the demand for crystal oscillator is projected to gain a high momentum.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Daishinku Corporation

Hosonic Electronic Co., Ltd.

KYOCERA Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

MERCURY Electronic Ind Co., Ltd.

River Eletec Corporation

Rakon Limited

Seiko Epson Corp.

TXC Corporation

Vectron (Microchip Technology Inc.)

The global crystal oscillator market is segmented on the basis of type, mounting scheme, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into frequency-controlled crystal oscillator, temperature-compensated crystal oscillator, simple packaged crystal oscillator, oven-controlled crystal oscillator, and others. On the basis of mounting scheme, the crystal oscillator market is segmented into thru-hole and surface mount. On the basis of application, the crystal oscillator market is segmented into research and measurement, medical equipment, telecom and networking, consumer electronics, aerospace, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global crystal oscillator market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The crystal oscillator market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the crystal oscillator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the crystal oscillator in these regions.

