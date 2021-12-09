Drug Delivery Systems Market Research Report and Business Opportunities Forecast to 2027 Profiling Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson Services

With the improvements in medical devices and certain transdermal delivery technologies, the non-invasive mode of drug delivery is now ready to compete with traditional methods of oral and injectible routes of drug delivery. The Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Systems encompasses the broad field of non-invasive drug delivery systems which includes drug delivery via topical, transdermal-active (device- aided enhanced penetration), transdermal-passive, trans-ocular membrane, trans-mucosal membrane, as well as delivery via alveolar membrane from inhaled medication. Patient compliance has been found to be much higher when administrated by non-invasive routes due to decreased pain involved in drug delivery and therefore these techniques are considered to be a preferred mode of drug delivery.

The global drug delivery systems market accounted to US$ 1,243.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,302.2 Bn by 2027.

Some of the Most Prominent Key Players Involving in this Study: BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, 3M, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Baxter International, Inc., , Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Worldwide Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Drug Delivery Systems industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Drug Delivery Systems market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Drug Delivery Systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Drug Delivery Systems players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market – By Route of Administration

Oral Solid Oral Drugs Liquid Oral Drugs Semi-solid Oral Drugs



Transmucosal Pulmonary Drug Delivery In-metered Dose Inhalers Dry Powder Inhaler Nebulizers Nasal Drug Delivery Nasal Sprays Nasal Drops Nasal Gels Buccal Drug Delivery Sublingual Drug Delivery Rectal Transmucosal Drug delivery Vaginal Transmucosal Drug Delivery



Injectable Conventional Injection Devices Self-Injection Devices Needle Free Injectors Pen Injectors Wearable Injectors



Topical Semi-solid Topical Drug Delivery Formulations Liquid Topical Drug Delivery Formulations Solid Topical Drug Delivery Formulations Transdermal Patches Transdermal Gels Others



Implantable Active Implantable Passive Implantable



Ocular Eye Drops & Sprays Gels & Ointments Ocular Inserts Drug Coated Contact Lenses



Global Drug Delivery Systems Market – By Application

Hospital & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Drug Delivery Systems market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Drug Delivery Systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Drug Delivery Systems market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Drug Delivery System Market Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Drug Delivery Systems Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and up gradation were observed as the most adopted strategy in global drug delivery systems industry. For instance, in January 2019, BD launched BD Nano 2nd gen pen needles reinforces BD’s commitment to providing the most advanced solutions possible for people with diabetes to help achieve better clinical management of insulin use. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

