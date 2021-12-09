FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market Research Report 2019-2025” new reports to its research database. The report spread across 111 pages with tables and figures in it.

Flexible AC Current Transmission System (FACTS) is a power electronic-based system, composed of static equipment used for the AC transmission of electrical energy. FACTS offers collective controllability and the power transfer ability of the network, as well as results in reduced power supply costs. The shunt compensation is expected to hold the major market share among all compensation type.

Europe and United States constitute the largest market share of global Flexible alternating current transmission system market. RoW and Asia-Pacific are expected to be the promising markets with a remarkable growth potential over the forecast period

In 2019, the market size of FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period.In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System).

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

ABB

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

General Electric

Eaton

Alstom

American Electric Power

Hyosung

NR Electric

Adani Power

Toshiba

Superconductor

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Market Segment by Product Type

Shunt Connected

Shunt

Series and Combined Series

Market Segment by Application

Electric Utilities

Renewables

Railways

Oil and Gas

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast. To present the key FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

