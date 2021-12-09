Global Fermented Milk Industry Report Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Fermented Milk Market Research Report 2019-2025” new reports to its research database. The report spread across 111 pages with tables and figures in it.

Fermentation of milk involves adding lactic acid bacteria such as Lactobacillus to dairy products which increases the shelf life of the product, enhances the taste and improves the digestibility of milk. Fermentation process is facilitated by adding a number of bacteria such as Lactobacillus, Lactococcus, and Leuconostoc which break down milk proteins and milk lactose making it available to lactose- intolerant consumers. Moreover, fermented milk helps to reduce blood pressure, cholesterol and prevent cancer from growing. Additionally, it is used in cosmetic industry for ailment against canker sores, sunburn, skin ulcers, vaginitis, and wrinkled skin.

Fermented milk products include dairy products such as yogurt, kefir, cheese, sour cream and many more. These fermented milk products include various benefits such as enhanced digestibility, new and unique flavor, added probiotics, vitamins, minerals and preservatives that extend the shelf life of the product. Moreover, it is gaining popularity among health conscious consumers owing to its health beneficial attributes. Additionally, it is also applicable in cosmetics for canker sores, sunburn, skin ulcers, vaginitis, and wrinkled skin which is adding fuel to the growth of fermented milk market.

In 2019, the market size of Fermented Milk is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fermented Milk.

This report studies the global market size of Fermented Milk, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Fermented Milk production, revenue, and market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Danone

Nestle

General Mills

Lifeway Foods

Valio Ltd.

Morinaga Milk

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Market Segment by Product Type

Viscous

Fluid

Others

Market Segment by Application

Super/ Hyper Stores

Department Stores

Grocery

Online Retailers

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Fermented Milk status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fermented Milk are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

