Industrial Radiography Equipment Market – Global Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019– 2027

Industrial radiography is a non-destructive testing where manufactured components are inspected to verify the internal structure and integrity of the sample. Industrial radiography is utilizing either X-rays or gamma rays, both in forms of electromagnetic radiation. Industrial radiography equipment is gaining popularity across the globe, especially in developing economies. This popularity is expanding semiconductor industry and increasing miniaturization of electronic components globally.

Rising demand for radiography equipment from automotive and aerospace industry, increased the accuracy of inspection. The adoption of advanced technology, strict regulation of government towards safety are majorly driving the Industrial Radiography Equipment market. However, high operational cost and risk of radiation are limiting the Industrial Radiography Equipment market growth. Moreover, rapid industrialization, provision of customized solutions and the growing opportunity for radiography in additive manufacturing are expected to create new roads for the Industrial Radiography Equipment market.

The Global Industrial Radiography Equipment market is segmented on the basis of imaging technique and industry. Based on imaging technique, the market is segmented as film-based radiography and digital radiography. On the basis of the industry the market is segmented petrochemical and gas, power generation, manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and transportation, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Industrial Radiography Equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Industrial Radiography Equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Industrial Radiography Equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Industrial Radiography Equipment market in these regions.

