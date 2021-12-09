Interest from the defense industry sees demand for the Service Robotics Market accelerate

The global Service Robotics Market was worth $8,640.58 million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.24% during the forecast period.

Service Robotics Market Dynamics

The growing demand of services robots for domestic applications, development in computer-aided systems, IOT and engineering technologies, rising demand for mobile robotic solutions across logistics and high demand from military and healthcare sectors are the key drivers for the market growth.

Demand for services robotics is increasing being used in military applicants in several countries across the world. Military laboratories around the planet are focusing on the development of compact and autonomous robots for use in welfare.

In 2016, the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) declared to invest nearly US$ 3 billion in the development of new military technologies, which include automated technologies and combat robot warriors.

Service Robotics Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on components , the global market for service robotics is broadly segmented as sensors, actuators, control system, software, and others . Among these, software accounted for the largest market share of about 32.5%. The software architecture is based upon the Roblet-Technology, which is a powerful medium for robots. This technology introduces the possibility to develop, compile and execute an application on one workstation. Improved Natural Language Processing, integration of social cues in HRI, emotional state understanding, interaction with multiple agents, user-friendly design. Improved Natural Language Processing, integration of social cues in HRI, emotional state understanding, interaction with multiple agents, user-friendly design. The LEGO Mindstorms programme belonged to the higher quality products are offering software environments which reach well into high-tech robotics.

On the basis of the operating environment, the global market for service robotics is broadly segmented as aerial, land and underwater. The underwater service robotics market is estimated to reach a market value of $XX million by 2026 from an initial market value of $940.51 million in 2018. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.99% in the forecasted period 2019-2026. Underwater robots are being developed for various applications ranging from inspection to maintenance and cleaning of submerged surfaces and constructions. Underwater robots have shown significant attention through the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. These robots are capable to inspect sites which are inaccessible to humans.

Based on type, the global market for service robotics is broadly segmented as personal application and professional application. Personal application is further classified into research robotics, domestic robotics, entertainment robotics, and others. Professional application is again divided into defense and security, field robotics, medical assisting robotics and logistics & UAV drones.

Based on Verticals, the global market for service robotics is broadly segmented as government, logistics & transportation, agriculture & mining, healthcare, military & defenses and others.

Service Robotics Market Geographical Share

The global service robotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The North America Service Robotics market is estimated to reach a market value of US$ XX million by 2026 from an initial market value of $3905.54 million in 2018. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.42% in the forecast period 2018-2026. Especially, The US, one of the leading military power, is taking special efforts toward modernizing their armed forces. They have already started using weapons that utilize robotics and artificial intelligence capable of performing, or even outperforming, human soldiers. The US government is spending huge on the US military. In 2017, the American military allocated approximately $4.61 billion to drone-related spending. Combat robots will rapidly become an inherent part of the US fighting forces within the next 10-15 years, as per defense experts.

Service Robotics Market Competitive Trends

Some of the market players are Hanool Robotics Corporation, KUKA AG, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ECA Group, iRobot Corporation, Gecko Systems Corporation, RedZone Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Honda Motors Co. Ltd., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., SIASUN Robot & Automation Co Ltd, Ecovacs Robotics, Canny Elevator Co., Ltd. And Shanghai Xiaoi Robot Technology Co., Ltd.

Globally mergers and acquisitions by robotic companies are expanding rapidly.

Following contents are contained in this report-

1. Service Robotics Market – Methodology and Scope

2. Service Robotics Market – Market Definition and Overview

3. Service Robotics Market – Executive Summary

4. Service Robotics Market – Market Dynamics

5. Service Robotics Market – Industry Analysis

6. Service Robotics Market – By Operating Environment

7. Service Robotics Market – By Type

8. Service Robotics Market – By Components

9. Service Robotics Market – By Verticals

10. Service Robotics Market – By Region

11. Service Robotics Market – Competitive Landscape

12. Service Robotics Market – Company Profiles

13. Service Robotics Market – Premium Insights