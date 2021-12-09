Log Management Market Growth Forecast to 2025 with Top Prominent Players like AlertLogic, AlienVault, Blackstratus, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Intel Security, Loggly, LogRhythm, SolarWinds Worldwide, Veriato

The “Global Log Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

A set of processes and policies that are used collectively for administering and facilitating the generation, analysis, transmission, storage, archiving, and disposal of huge volumes of log data that are created within the information system of businesses. A log is a time-stamped documentation of events in the context of a particular system that is generated automatically. The log management system emerged as a result of operational and security concerns identified within the system. Log management is used for shielding the devices and data endpoints from threats, ransomware, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APT).

The report aims to provide an overview of the log management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, organization size, end-user, and geography. The global log management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading log management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players:

– AlertLogic

– AlienVault

– Blackstratus, Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Intel Security

– Loggly, Inc.

– LogRhythm, Inc.

– SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

– Veriato, Inc.

Growing network complexity coupled with the increasing number of devices and strong regulatory environment laid down is anticipated to be major drivers for the log management market. The availability of free and open-source log management platforms is anticipated to hinder the growth of the log management market. Increasing adoptions for cloud-based log management solutions would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the log management market.

The global log management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, and end-user. Based on component, the log management market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment model, the log management market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Further, the log management market is segmented on the basis of organization size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The log management market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utility, government, and others.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The reports cover key developments in the log management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from log management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for log management in the global market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

