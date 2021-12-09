Market for cleaning robot ballooning at a 17.54% CAGR

‘Global Cleaning Robot Market – Size, Share and Forecasts (2019-2026)’ from DataM Intelligence provides expert analysis into the market share, size, industry outlook, volume, major manufacturers and future trends in this industry.

Cleaning Robot Market Dynamics

The growth in the industry is mainly due to increasing new developments in robotics technology along with rising disposable incomes and demand for automation in various applications.

Cleaning Robot Market Segmentation

By product type, into floor cleaning, pool cleaning, window cleaning, lawn cleaning, and others.

By Application, the market is segmented into Residential, Industrial, and Commercial. The residential segment is leading the global cleaning robot market in 2017 and accounted for the largest share due to its high penetration in home applications.

Cleaning robots in the residential application are used to perform tasks such as mopping and cleaning. Employing domestic workers is too expensive with high labor charges, thus cleaning robots could be an excellent option for cleaning homes.

Cleaning Robot Market Geographical Share

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

North America accounted for the largest market share for cleaning robot. The United States is the major contributor to the growth of cleaning robots market in North America region due to increasing advancement in technology and high spending rate.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to show strong growth due to rising adoption of cleaning robots and the emergence of new global players with new developments in their products.

Cleaning Robot Market Key Companies

Key players in the global Cleaning Robot market are Ecovacs, iRobot, Dyson Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Neato Robotics Inc., Intellibot Robotics, and Samsung Electronics.

The key players are adopting various vital strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and product development to introduce new technologies in the market.

For instance, In Oct 2017, iRobot Corp. acquired privately-held Robopolis SAS (Robopolis), based in France. The acquisition enabled iRobot to capitalize on market momentum driving accelerated adoption of robots for the home.

