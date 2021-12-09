Meter Data Management System Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth in 2025| Key Player Analysis: ABB Group, Aclara Technologies, Diehl Stiftung, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell, Itron, Kamstrup, Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG

The “Global Meter Data Management System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

The rapid installation of smart meters is on the rise across developed as well as developing nations. Replacement of traditional metering systems with smart metering system is primarily due to government policies for smart meters. The system is useful in detecting energy theft and monitoring energy consumption. Furthermore, a growing need for accurate billing is another major factor contributing to the growth of the meter data management system market during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of meter data management system market with detailed market segmentation by offering, utility type, application, end user and geography. The global meter data management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading meter data management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players:

– ABB Group

– Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated)

– Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

– Eaton Corporation

– Honeywell International

– Itron Inc.

– Kamstrup

– Landis+Gyr

– Schneider Electric

– Siemens AG

The meter data management system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for smart meter networks coupled with the rising need for accurate energy bill generation. Rising electricity demand and favorable government regulations are likely to further fuel the market growth. However, the meter data management system market may be negatively affected on account of existing cybersecurity threats. On the other hand, smart city programs in developing countries are likely to offer key growth opportunities to market players during the forecast period.

The global meter data management system market is segmented on the basis of offering, utility type, application, and end user. By offering, the market is segmented as software and hardware. Based on utility type, the market is segmented as gas, water, and electricity. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as smart grid, microgrid, energy storage, EV charging, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as residential, commercial, and industrial.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The reports cover key developments in the meter data management system market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from meter data management system market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for meter data management system in the global market.

