US Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2014-2023

The U.S. next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market was valued at $446 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $6,510 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 33.0% from 2017 to 2023.

The U.S. next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market was valued at $446 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $6,510 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 33.0% from 2017 to 2023. Next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery devices are used to accurately check the blood glucose levels and deliver insulin into the body. Next generation diabetes drug delivery systems such as oral and inhalable insulin help to introduce insulin into the patient’s body without causing pain and also reduces the risk of skin irritation due to frequent use of needles.

The U.S. next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market is segmented based on product type, demographic, end user, and region. The product type segment includes inhalable insulin, oral insulin, insulin patch, continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMS), and artificial pancreas. Based on demographic, the market is bifurcated into adult population (>14years) and child population (â‰¤14years). Based on indication, the market is divided into diabetes I and II. Based on end user, the market is categorized into diagnostics/clinic, ICU, and home healthcare.

Rise in the number of diabetic cases and the benefits of using these advanced devices over conventional products boost the market growth. The well-established healthcare infrastructure and high R&D activities for the advancement in diabetes therapeutic technology are expected to provide opportunities for market growth. However, less variability in products and cost restraints among low and middle-income population are expected to hinder the market growth. Development of affordable products with fewer side effects and presence of undiagnosed diabetic patients in the U.S. are projected to help to open new doors for the growth of the next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market.

– This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2014 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– The market estimations provided are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

– The U.S. next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to product type, demographics, indications, and end user.

– The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

By Product Type

– Inhalable Insulin

– Oral Insulin

– Insulin Patch

– CGM System

– Artificial Pancreas

By Demographic

– Adult Population (>14 years)

– Child Population (<14 years)

By End User

– Diagnostics/Clinic

– ICU

– Home Healthcare

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Abbott Laboratories

– Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– GlySens Incorporated

– Medtronic Plc

– Sanofi

– Novo Nordisk

– MannKind Corporation

– Dexcom, Inc.

– Senseonics Holding, Inc.

The other players of the catheters market include (companies not profiled in the report):

– Synertech

– Zosano Pharma Corp.

– Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

– Eli Lilly and Company

– Enteris BioPharma

– Transdermal Specialties Inc

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. KEY BENEFITS

3.1.1. Top investment pockets

3.1.2. Top winning strategies

3.2. PATENT ANALYSIS

3.2.1. Patent analysis by year

3.2.2. Patent analysis by product

3.3. GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS

3.3.1. U.S. FDA

3.4. REIMBURSEMENT POLICIES

3.5. INNOVATIONS IN NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

3.5.1. Smart contact lenses for glucose monitoring

3.5.2. iLet bihormonal bionic pancreas

3.5.3. Glucose nanosensors

3.5.4. Beta cell replacement therapy

3.5.5. Glucose-responsive insulin-producing cells

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rise in incidence of diabetes

3.6.1.2. Rise in healthcare expenditure & disposable income

3.6.1.3. Benefits of using next generation diabetes products over conventional products

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Cost restrains

3.6.2.2. Lack of awareness

3.6.2.3. Less variability in products

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Developing products with fewer side effects at affordable costs

3.6.3.2. High undiagnosed diabetic patient population

CHAPTER 4 NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. INHALABLE INSULIN

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. ORAL INSULIN

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. INSULIN PATCHES

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

4.5. CGMS

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast

4.6. ARTIFICIAL PANCREAS

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY DEMOGRAPHICS

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. ADULT POPULATION (>14YEARS)

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. CHILD POPULATION (14YEARS)

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY INDICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. TYPE I DIABETES

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.3. TYPE II DIABETES

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. DIAGNOSTICS/CLINICS

7.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.3. INTENSIVE CARE UNITS (ICU)

7.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.4. HOME HEALTHCARE

7.4.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. DEXCOM, INC.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Product portfolio

8.2.4. Business performance

8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. ECHO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.4. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. GLYSENS INCORPORATED

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Product portfolio

8.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. MANNKIND CORPORATION

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.7. MEDTRONIC PLC.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. NOVO NORDISK A/S

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.9. SANOFI

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

