Use in biodegradable polymer industry to drive the Lactic Acid market

The market report titled ‘Global Lactic Acid Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/lactic-acid-market

Lactic Acid Market Trends

Its end-use industries mainly drive the lactic acid market. The growth of the market in the biodegradable polymer industry is predicted to primarily be driven by lactic acid-based biodegradable polymers (PLA) and lactate solvents.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to developing awareness among consumers and plastic manufacturers regarding the environment, coupled with support from government legislation and increasing landfill waste in various regions.

The low cost of raw materials, such as molasses, starch, sugarcane, and other carbohydrates, has been a significant advantage for industries as it directly lowers the final cost of the product.

Lactic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis

By Application, the global lactic acid market is segmented into Food and Beverages, Biodegradable plastics and Polymers, Chemical Industry, Personal Care Products, and Others.

By source type, The lactic acid market consists of the natural and synthetic source. The natural lactic acid dominates the market while synthetic production is less common due to its sustainable factor.

Lactic Acid Market Geographical Share

Geographically, the global lactic acid market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Africa and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to remain an active contributor in the lactic acid market in the forecast period, owing to a rise in demand for food applications.

Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest growing market, owing to developing awareness among consumers and plastic manufacturers regarding the environment. Japan and China will be the major contributor to market growth.

Lactic Acid Market Key Manufacturers

Musashino Chemical (China) Co., Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated., Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Ningxia Hypow Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., Galactic, Cellular, Corbion, NatureWorks LLC are among the few critical operating players in the global lactic acid market.

