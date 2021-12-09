Vaccine Adjuvants Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.5% By 2026 | Viscogel, Vaxliant, Vaxine, Novavax, Kineta, GSK, Aphios

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Vaccine Adjuvants Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market is accounted for $460.21 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,330.25 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as the high occurrence of zoonotic and infectious syndromes, growing geriatric population and rising usage of Adjuvants in Vaccine are fueling the market growth. However, factors such as the cost of adjuvant development and side effects of adjuvants are hampering the market growth. The rising usage of synthetic vaccines and recombinant sub-unit are acting as an opportunity for the market growth in the coming years.

Adjuvants are fundamentally compounds that improve the body’s immunogenic reaction against antigens. As a result, these are majorly added to vaccines to increase their capability to influence long-term protection and safety against any kind of viruses. Currently, MF59 and aluminum salts are the only adjuvants which are viable for human usage. There have been a lot of developments done on the antigen discovery over the past decade which has enhanced the vaccine development process.

Amongst Route of Administration, Intramuscular Route segment is driven by owing to rapidly rising geriatric population and vaccines for enhanced immunization are propelling the growth of this segment. These include vaccines for HPV, influenza, meningitis, etc. By geography, North America region is dominated the market during the forecast period due to factors such as higher adoption, greater knowledge about regular vaccination and presence of major market players, coupled with higher healthcare expenditure.

Some of the key players in Vaccine Adjuvants market include Viscogel AB, Vaxliant, Vaxine Pty Ltd., Sigma Aldrich (Merck KGaA), Sergeant Adjuvants, OZ Biosciences, Novavax, Inc., Novartis/CSL, MVP Laboratories, Inc., Kineta, Inc., Invivogen, GSK, CureVac AG, CSL Limited, Avanti Polar Lipids, Aphios Corp., Agenus, Inc., Adjuvatis and Adjuvance Technologies, Inc.

