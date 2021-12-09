Vertical Lift Module Market 2019 – Promises a Striking Fortune of US$ 2350.27 million By 2026 | Lista, Icam S.R.L, System Spa, Ferretto, Haenel, Toyota Industries, Mecalux, Stanley Vidmar, Automha and Autocrib

According to Publisher, the Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market is accounted for $970.21 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2350.27 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.3%. Rising focus on worker security and safety, rising warehouse rentals, benefits of utilizing vlm compared to traditional Common wall fixed systems and increasing need to optimize warehouse floor space are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, Availability of Used VLMs in the Market is restricting the market growth.

Vertical Lift Module (VLM) is a storage system that consists of two parallel columns each of which is divided into permanent shelf locations that can hold a single storage module such as a tote or tray. It store items on trays and deliver them in a way that minimizes physical effort and counter with the touch of a button on a control device. These systems provide improve worker ergonomics, floor space savings, increase labor productivity, and help control ongoing processes.

Amongst delivery type, Single-Level Delivery segment dominated the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, due to rising demand for faster storage and recovery of heterogeneous goods, Europe will be the major revenue contributor to the Vertical Lift Module market throughout the forecast period, owing to cutting edge technologies and they emphasis to promote and launch a new product.

Storage Types covered:

– Refrigerated Storage

– Non-Refrigerated Storage

Load Capacities of VLMs Covered:

– Up to 60 Ton

– Up to 40 Ton

– Up to 20 Ton

Functions Covered:

– Sortation

– Consolidation

– Storage

– Order Picking

– Batch Picking

Delivery Types covered:

– Dual-Level Delivery

– Single-Level Delivery

End- Users covered:

– E-Commerce

– Food & Beverages

– Automotive

– Semiconductor & Electronics

– Healthcare

– Chemicals

– Aviation

– Metals & Heavy Machinery

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– New Zealand

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

– Argentina

– Brazil

– Chile

– Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Qatar

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

