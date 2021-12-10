A2P SMS Market 2019-2023 Global Key Leaders: Tyntec, Infobip Ltd, Trillian Group, CLX Communication, Syniverse Technologies

A2P SMS Market Scenario:

The booming proliferation of application-to-person A2P) messages in areas like mobile payments, mobile banking, and mobile health services has led the massive development of the worldwide A2P SMS market in the previous couple of years.

SMSs are broadly used as successful instruments for customer engagement, activation, authentication, and customer service by organizations and associations. A2P SMS is one type of messaging service in which SMS is sent from an online application to a mobile subscriber. Due to the provisions related to safe, secure, and reliable operator channel and improvements made in enhancing the end-user experience, A2P SMSs are widely used across industries like banking, tourism, entertainment, ecommerce, banking and financial services, and healthcare.

A2P SMS Market are preferred over various other content delivery platforms as it offers various key advantages. An SMS can reach to any network across the world through this system and is centrally invoiced. SMSs are one of the easiest and attractive forms in mobile communication as most users are familiar with the same. Additionally, SMSs are supported by all mobile handsets across any and every mobile networks and operating systems.

The growing demand for mobile-based services across industries like healthcare, retail, banking, and ecommerce as well as the increasing awareness among enterprises concerning the deployment of A2P SMS owing to its various key features are expected to add fuel to the growth of the market. Most organizations use A2P SMS platform as a communication tool for various key activities like polls and surveys, company announcements, alerts, and notifications to update as well as interact with the employees. According to a study by Market Research Future (MRFR), the usage of A2P SMS in the telecommunication industry is high owing to the expanding benefits it holds for internal as well as external communications. However, the intense competition in the industry, prevalence of mobile spamming activities, and increasing growth in mobile malware are some of the key factors that can limit the growth of the market.

MRFR states that the global A2P SMS market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 50.1 billion by the end of 2023. The market is further expected to grow at a decent pace of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6532

Competitive Landscape

The global market includes prominent players like Mahindra Comviva (US), Syniverse Technologies (US), Tanla Solutions (India), Tata Communications (India), SAP SE (SAP Mobile Services) (Germany), MBlox Inc (US), CLX Communication (Sweden), Trillian Group (Malta), Vonage Business (US), Tyntec (Germany), Infobip Ltd (UK), and Twilio Inc (US).

May 2019, a global leader in omnichannel engagement and a pioneering cloud communications organization, was rated the Number 1 A2P SMS Messaging Vendor 2019 by ROCCO Research.

Market Segmentation:

The global A2P market is segmented into two key dynamics, namely end-user and applications.

By application, the market includes management services, pushed content services, customer relationship, interactive services, promotional campaigns, and inquiry related services.

By end-user, the market comprises entertainment & media, travel & transport, retail BFSI, healthcare & hospitality, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global A2P SMS market is regionally segmented into the following key areas: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The North American market is projected to grow during the forecast period with a massive CAGR. The growth of the region is due to the presence of various large mobile service providers. The US contributes the highest to the North American A2P SMS market and is expected to likely remain the highest market share holder in the coming years. This is due to the increasing penetration of the internet, which is linked with the high smartphone consumption rate. Canada, however, is the fastest growing nation in the North American regional market. This can be attributed to the growing investments made in this region.

Elsewhere, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market globally over the forecast period. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the presence of countries like India and China. Both the nations have edged past the US in terms of smartphone adoption due to the vast population base that resides therein.

Target Audience:

Network Operators

Homeowners

Research firms, advertising agencies

Government agencies, Associations, and telecom operators

IT

Marketers/ Retailers

Bulk SMS providers

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

Continued…

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/a2p-sms-market-6532

List of Tables

Table1 Global A2P SMS Market: By Region, 2018-2023

Table2 North America A2P SMS Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table3 Europe A2P SMS Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global A2p Sms Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of Global A2p Sms Market

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]