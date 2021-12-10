Aerospace Robotics Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During the forecast period 2018-2022

Aerospace robotics market refers to the robotic technology used in aerospace industry for the manufacturing of aircrafts. The aerospace robotics market is expected to reach $5,687 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2016 to 2022. The global aerospace robotics market has witnessed rapid growth in the recent years, owing to increasing need for the efficient manufacturing of aircrafts. In addition, growing use of robotics to handle aircraft order backlog and increasing labor cost contribute to the market growth. However, lack of skilled workforce and high initial cost hamper the market growth. High paced growth in aerospace industry and technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT), 3D vision technology, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing are expected to create numerous opportunities for the market in the near future.

The key players profiled in the report are ABB Group, KUKA AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, JH Robotics, Inc., Oliver Crispin Robotics Limited, Electroimpact Inc., Universal Robots A/S, AV&R Vision & Robotics Inc. In addition, the key business strategies adopted by these players have been analyzed in the report to gain competitive insights into the market

The global aerospace robotics market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and geography. Based on type, the aerospace robotics industry is divided into articulated, cartesian, and others (cylindrical, spherical, SCARA, and parallel). Based on technology, the market is further categorized into traditional and collaborative. The market is segmented on the basis of application as drilling, welding, painting, inspection, others (cutting, assembly automation, and material handling). The market is analyzed based on four regions, which include North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

In 2015, North America dominated the global aerospace robotics market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period on account of the surge in the number of air passengers and continuous economic development in various countries such as India, Malaysia, China, and Singapore.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the aerospace robotics market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis on the aerospace robotics industry is discussed.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global aerospace robotics industry illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in the aerospace robotics market.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2014 to 2022 is provided to elaborate the potential of aerospace robotics industry.

The market shares and key strategies of market players in the aerospace robotics market has been comprehensively analyzed in the report.

