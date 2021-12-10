AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market Size Study by Component, Technology and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025 | IBM, BonVision Technology, Intel, SAP, General Electric, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, LogiNext, Transmetrics, Smarter Sorting, Crowdz

Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market to reach USD 10157.17 Million by 2025. Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market valued approximately USD 502.9 Million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 45.60 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as growing big data, demand for greater visibility and transparency into supply chain data and processes, and adoption of AI for improving consumer services and satisfaction. The major restraint for the market is the limited number of artificial intelligence technology experts. But the limited number of artificial intelligence technology experts is expected to restrict adoption, which in turn may limit market growth to a certain extent. And The artificial intelligence in supply chain market for software offerings is expected to hold a larger share. The continuous developments have been witnessed in AI software and related software development kits.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM, BonVision Technology, Intel, SAP, General Electric, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, LogiNext, Transmetrics, Smarter Sorting, Crowdz, Marble, Evertracker, Deliverish, Avrios International, GlobalTranz and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The regional analysis of Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The artificial intelligence in supply chain market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies for automotive, retail, and manufacturing applications in APAC. Moreover, the presence of major players in the artificial intelligence in supply chain ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in APAC.

