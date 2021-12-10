Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2017-2026 | Mitsubishi Electric, Omron Automotive Electronics, Alps Electric, Atmel, Calsonic Kansei, Continental Automotive, Delphi, Denso, EyeLock Corp.,

According to Publisher, The Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.04% during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Increasing units of automobiles in developing economies, stringent vehicle theft prevention regulations, and convenience offered by keyless entry systems are the drivers of the market. Furtherance, virtual key entry system, introduction of 3d gesture in key fob, establishment of many plant manufacturing sites, broadband and connectivity facility, integration of RKE system with the ignition system and also efforts towards improving safety of RKE system by means of immobilizer. However, vulnerability of keyless entry systems, deny by insurance providers and adoption of biometrics as a substitute are the challenges faced by the market.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00015911



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Alps Electric Co.Ltd

Atmel Corporation

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Continental Automotive GmbH

Delphi

Denso Corporation

EyeLock Corporation

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

HYUNDAI MOBIS Co.Ltd

Marquardt Switches Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

TRW Automotive Holdings Corp

Valeo SA

Based on Product, a Remote Keyless Entry System consists of a key fob and a car transceiver that is responsible for locking and unlocking the car. An electronic immobilizer improves the security of the car key with respect to starting the engine. Most immobilizers rely on Radio Frequency IDentification (RFID) technology. Remote Keyless System is vulnerable against a Scan Attack, Playback Attack, Two-Thief Attack, Challenge Forward Prediction Attack and a Dictionary Attack. Another threat for Remote Keyless Entry Systems are OnBoard-Diagnose (OBD) key programmers. The next generation of RKE systems is called rolling code systems, which implement cryptography and a counter value that is increased on each button press.

North America dominated the market share during the forecast period due to the implementation of stringent regulations and technological advancements in the features such as vehicle and driver safety. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growth market driven by emerging economies, such as China and India.

Products Covered:

– Passive Keyless Entry (PKE) System

– Remote Keyless Entry (RKE) System

Vehicles Covered:

– Light Duty Vehicle Keyless Entry System

– Medium & Heavy Duty Vehicle Keyless Entry System

– Passenger Car Keyless Entry System

End Users Covered:

– Aftermarket

– Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00015911



Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876