Automotive Steering System Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, till 2025

Automotive Steering System Market Overview:

The global automotive steering system market encompasses steering system type and vehicle type segment of the automotive steering system market. The global automotive steering system market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies creates opportunities within the automotive industry. The automotive steering system market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is from 2018 to 2025.

The market is segmented by type of automotive steering system used, which includes hydraulic power steering, electronic power steering, and electro-hydraulic power steering system. Also, based on vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the automotive steering system market include China Automotive Systems Inc., JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive, Mando Corporation, ThyssenKrupp Presta AG, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, Showa Corporation, NSK Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

Automotive Steering System Key Market Segments:

By Type

Electronic Power Steering

Hydraulic Power Steering

Electro Hydraulic Power Steering

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

LCV

HCV

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

