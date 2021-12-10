Biomarker Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Leading Players Abbott, Medtronic, Siemens, Nexus-DX, Qiagen, Lifesign

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Biomarker Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Global Biomarker Market valued approximately USD 29.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Biomarker Market is continuously growing in across the world over the upcoming years. Biomarker is a biological molecule or gene that is used to effectively and accurately evaluate pharmacologic responses, pathogenic procedures and biological procedures. It is also known as signature molecule or molecular marker. Increasing diagnostic applications of biomarkers, increasing R&D funding for pharma and biotech companies, increasing number of CROs and low cost of clinical trials in developing countries are the substantial driving factors of the market across the world. Furthermore, growing demand from emerging economies is creating numerous opportunity in the market over the upcoming years. Biomarkers are used to assist medical professionals to take effective clinical decisions and it also helps in diagnosing the health of patients. Also, biomarkers are predicting drug efficacy quickly than conventional clinical endpoints. These benefits of Biomarker also increasing demand among its end-user industries over the upcoming years. However, high capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio, poorly suited regulatory and reimbursement systems, and technical issues related to sample collection and storage is the restraining factors of the market across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Biomarker Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region in the global Biomarker market due to growing prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of precision medicine in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the global Biomarker market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. However, Asia-Pacific is also witnessed to grow at higher rate over the forecasted period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

– Abbott Laboratories

– Medtronic

– BG Medicine Inc.

– Hoffmann LA Roche Ltd.

– Siemens Healthnineers

– Nexus-DX

– Qiagen N.V.

– Lifesign LLC

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Biomarker Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Biomarker Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Biomarker Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Biomarker Market Overview

5.2 Global Biomarker Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Biomarker Market

