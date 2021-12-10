Calcium Sulphate Market Scrutinized In New Research by Key Player Al Watania Gypsum Company Ltd, Gfs Chemical, Great Lakes Calcium Corporation and Nikunj Chemicals

The Insight Partners provides you with a global analysis on “The Calcium Sulphate Market” and forecast to 2027. The report includes detailed scenario based on Form Type (Anhydrous, Hydrated); End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Cement, Ore Mining, Chemicals, Drying Agent, Anti-caking Agent, Others) and Geography.

Calcium sulphate is also known as gypsum. The calcium sulphate is a compound which is inorganic in nature and contains water or elements of water. It is a low toxic element which is widely found in solid form. Some examples of calcium sulphate are angelite, anhydrite, muriacite, gypsum and karsenite. It is obtained into two different forms such as technical grade used for technical purposes and food grade used in the food industry. It is used for various purposes in the end-use industry such as thickening agent, additive, intermediate, etc.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global calcium sulphate market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from construction industry for its exellent feature of quick setting of a coating on the substrate. Furthermore, increasing usage in manufacturing of cements due to its anhydrous form is likely to drive the demand for calcium sulphate in the coming years. However, high regulations due to its huge side effects such as nausea, intense abdominal pain, etc., is projected to hinder the growth of calcium sulphate market. Likewise, development of usage in the medical sector for helping the dentist as a impression forming tool may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The global study on Calcium Sulphate market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Calcium Sulphate Market profiled in the report include-

1. Al Watania Gypsum Company Ltd.

2. Gfs Chemical Inc.

3. Great Lakes Calcium Corporation

4. Hebei Xingtai Shuanghua Gypsum Products Co. Ltd.

5. Neelkanth Chemicals

6. Nikunj Chemicals Ltd.

7. Noah Technologies Corporation

8. Sigma-Aldrich Pty.

9. Spectrum Chemicals

10. W. A. Hammond Drierite Co. Ltd.

The global calcium sulphate market is segmented on the basis of form type and end-use industry. On the basis of form type, the market is bifurcated into, anhydrous and hydrated. Based on end-use industry, the global calcium sulphate market is segmented into, healthcare, construction, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, cement, ore mining, chemicals, drying agent, anti-caking agent and others.

