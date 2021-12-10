Chronic Total Occlusion Market Leading Manufacturer Analysis to 2025 | SoundBite Medical Solutions, Integer Holdings Corporation, Baylis Medical Company, Inc, SPECTRANETICS, C. R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation

The global chronic total occlusion market accounted to US$ 280.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 516.1 Mn by 2025.

The market for chronic total occlusion is expected to grow as increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, rising prevalence of artery diseases, technological advancements, and rising geriatric population are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, increasing medical tourism in emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global chronic total occlusion market in the coming years.

Global chronic total occlusion market, based on end user was segmented hospitals, ambulatory care centers and others. In 2017, hospitals segment held the largest share of the market, by end user. CTOs are blockages that have typically been present for above than three months. These blockages are a result of severe build-up of fatty deposits or plaque within the arteries (atherosclerosis) and are one of the complications from coronary artery disease (CAD). Hospitals dominate the end user segment as it is the primary health systems in most of the countries. Hence the number of CTO procedures in hospitals is more than any other healthcare facility. Also, increasing adoption of new technology devices in the hospitals and rising hospital research drives the market growth. Thus, hospitals is expected to dominate the end-user segment during the forecast period.

Hospitals Segment is expected to grow the Market for Chronic Total Occlusion over the Forecast Period for End User Segment.

The major players operating in the chronic total occlusion market are ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD, SoundBite Medical Solutions, Integer Holdings Corporation, Baylis Medical Company, Inc, SPECTRANETICS, C. R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Cordis, and Abbott. For instance, in August 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. completed the acquisition of The Spectranetics Corporation in order to accelerate its strategic expansion into cardiovascular devices.

Strategic Insights

Acquisitions and approvals were observed as the most adopted strategy in global chronic total occlusion industry. Few of the acquisitions and approvals made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: In April, 2018, Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd received CTO indication from US FDA for its PTCA guidewires: ASAHI Gaia series, MIRACLEBROS/ASAHI Miracle series, CONFIANZA/Conquest series, FIELDER XT, FIELDER XT-A, FIELDER XT-R, ULTIMATEbros 3 and Microcatheters: ASAHI Corsair, Corsair Pro microcatheters.

2017: In August, 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. acquired The Spectranetics Corporation. This acquisition will accelerate Philip’s strategic expansion into therapy devices.