Commercial Drones Market is expected to thrive at CAGR of 26.2% from 2016 to 2022 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report

The global commercial drones market was valued at $2,145 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $10,738 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2016 to 2022.

Increase in market for location based services such as e-commerce companies, food delivery and shopping apps, tourism websites, social networking apps, and others are expected to supplement the commercial drone market growth. However, stringent government regulations regarding national security and satellite imagery as a substitute option are expected to hamper the commercial drone market growth. Technological advancements such as advanced motion & temperature sensors in cameras, 3D mapping software, unmanned aerial vehicles, and others have created ample opportunities for the commercial drone industry.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013255

Key players profiled in this report include AeroVironment, Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot SA, 3D Robotics, Inc., Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc., PrecisionHawk Inc., Yuneec International Co. Ltd., Aeryon Labs Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., and Insitu Inc.

The global commercial drones market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into fixed wing drones; rotary bade drones, and hybrid drones segment. Commercial drones have witnessed a rise in its adoption globally, due to advancements in technology and increased adoption of mapping solutions. By application, the market is segmented into, agriculture and environment, media and entertainment, energy, government, construction & archaeology, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2014, accounting for around 39% share. The Asia-Pacific commercial drones market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period on account of the growing market for the media and entertainment industry, precision agriculture, construction sector, and others in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Australia.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013255

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Commercial Drones Market by Type

Chapter 5: Commercial Drones Market, By Application

Chapter 6: Commercial Drones Market, By Geography

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]