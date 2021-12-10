Consumer Drones Market to 2025| Competitors, Business Strategy and Key Players – 3D Robotics, EHang, Hobbico, YUNEEC, Horizon Hobby

Premium Market Insights reports titled “Consumer Drones Market” and forecast to 2025 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Consumer Drones market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

A Consumer Drone is also known as a hobby or personal drone. It is a type of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) which is either remotely controlled or can be operated autonomously from the ground. Earlier the use of drones was only limited to its traditional application area which included military, where the consumer drones were used initially for anti-aircraft target practice and then as weapons platforms. Nowadays, consumer drones are also used in a wide array of activities including search and rescue, surveillance, weather monitoring, traffic monitoring, geographical mapping, firefighting, agriculture along with delivery services.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global consumer drones market based on by-product technology and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall consumer drones market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

1.3D Robotics

2. EHang, Inc.

3. Hobbico, Inc.

4. YUNEEC

5. Horizon Hobby

6. Parrot Drones SAS.

7. EACHINE

8. DJI

9. JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

10. Delair Tech

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

