Dimethyl Terephthalate Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – A.B. Enterprises, Eastman Chemical Company, Fiber Intermediate Products Co., JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno, Merck KGaA

Dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) is chemical compound made by the esterification of terephthalic acid. DMT are solid with white color and it dissolved in methanol & other solvents. Dimethyl terephthalate has low melting point, neutral pH. It can react with substances which are susceptible to degradation at high temperatures. Dimethyl terephthalate often used for the production of polyesters like polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT), and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) and others. It is available for different applications in the two different i.e. flake (solid) DMT and liquid DMT.

1.A.B. Enterprises

2.Eastman Chemical Company

3.Fiber Intermediate Products Co.

4.JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno

5.Merck KGaA

6.Sarna Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

7.SASA

8.SK Petrochemical Co.,Ltd

9.TCI Chemicals

10.Teijin Ltd.

The dimethyl terephthalate market is segmented on the basis of product form and application. On the basis of product form, the dimethyl terephthalate market is segmented into, flake (solid) DMT, liquid DMT. On the basis of application, the dimethyl terephthalate market is segmented into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), others.

