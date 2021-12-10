DRAM Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

DRAM Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global market for DRAM market is poised to grow at 28.70% CAGR during the assessment period (2018-2023). The number of data centre has swelled up in recent years along with the growing need for storage capacity. This has reflected favourably on the DRAM market. Moreover, the exponential growth of semiconductors and increased penetration of smartphones in emerging markets is also fuelling the demand for DRAM Market.

In recent years, semiconductors have attracted tremendous commercial interest as products such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and wearables become more popular. The increased efforts to reduce the digital divide is also having positive impact the global electronics sector. Such factors are creating attractive market opportunities for DRAM market.

Technological advances have made electronic products affordable, thereby allowing brands to tap into price-sensitive consumer markets in regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The growing popularity of IoT application and rise of machine learning and artificial intelligence is necessitating powerful devices with higher RAM capacity.

Global DRAM Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent companies functioning in the global DRAM market include SK Hynix Inc., Nanya Technology Corporation, Transcend Information, Inc., Kingston Technology Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., ATP Electronics, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Powerchip Technology Corporation, Winbond Electronics Corporation and Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

Global DRAM Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis offered in the report is based on DRAM market application, DRAM technology and DRAM type.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into PCs/laptops, networking devices, gaming consoles, and mobile phones. The PC\laptop segment currently commands for a significant share of market in terms of revenue. The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 31.50% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023), which is a positive indication. The mobile phone segment is also anticipated to witness a healthy growth over the next couple of years. The segment currently commands the second most significant market share in terms of value.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into DDR5/GDDR5, DDR4, DDR3, and DDR2. The DDR4 segment holds considerable share of the market in terms of value. Currently, the segment is valued at over USD 38 Bn and is expected to grow at a sound pace during the forthcoming years. The DDR5/GDDR5 segment is anticipated to witness a strong growth during the forecast period.

By DRAM market type, the market has been segmented into burst extended data output (BEDO), synchronous DRAM, extended data output (EDO), FPM (Fast Page Mode) and asynchronous DRAM market. Of these, the synchronous DRAM (SDRAM) segment hols the predominant market share in terms of value and the trend in likely to continue throughout the review period. By 2023, more than USD 120 Bn worth SDRAM is expected to be shipped worldwide. Demand for SDRAM is on the rise owing to it high-performance capacity. SDRAMs have higher efficiency as compared to conventional DRAMs

Global DRAM Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Europe. The APAC DRAM market is expected to grow at healthy pace during the forecast period. The region holds the largest share of the global DRAM market. The electronics manufacturing sector has flourished in the region needless to say, China is one of the largest manufacturers of electronic product. China makes significant contribution to the overall production of electronics products. These products cater to verticals such as electronics, automotive, aeronautics among other. Such factors support the market growth in APAC. North America and Europe are the second and third largest market for DRAM, respectively.

