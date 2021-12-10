Drilling Fluids Market 2019 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report

Drilling Fluids Market Overview to 2023:

The global drilling fluids market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 13,454.5 million by the end of the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to a new research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global drilling fluids market is expected to exhibit a steady 7.03% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023 according to the report, which presents a detailed study of the market’s historical movements to present reliable pointers as to the market’s likely growth trajectory over the aforementioned forecast period.

The global drilling fluids market is mainly driven by the growing investment in drilling operations around the world. Drilling fluids play a key role in the global oil and gas industry by preventing burnout of oil drills, among other functions. Drilling fluids play a role similar to that played by lubricants in a machine, allowing oil and gas industry operations to run smoothly and efficiently. It is this important role that has ensured steady growth of the global drilling fluids market over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, as the increasing interest among oil and gas industry giants in offshore drilling is likely to result in robust growth of the global drilling fluids market over the forecast period.

In January 2019, BP announced a discovery of more than 1 billion barrels of oil in its Thunder Horse field in the Gulf of Mexico. These discoveries are likely to spark long-term drilling and exploration operations over the coming years, leading to a steady rise in the demand from the global drilling fluids market over the forecast period. The company also plans to develop a third phase on its Atlantis offshore field near New Orleans in the coming years, planning an investment of USD 1.3 billion in it. Such efforts are likely to drive further demand from the global drilling fluids market, enabling smooth growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In April 2019, Chevron announced its purchase of Anadarko Petroleum, a major player in the oil and gas industry in Colorado, for USD 33 billion in cash and stock. This will spark more operations in Anadarko’s exploration sites in the Gulf of Mexico and the Permian Basin, leading to increasing demand from the global drilling fluids market.

Segmentation:

The global drilling fluids market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global drilling fluids market is segmented into water-based fluids, oil-based fluids, and synthetic-based fluids. Water-based drilling fluids dominated the global market in 2016 with a share of 55.90% and valuation of USD 4,706.6 million. Water-based drilling fluids are likely to remain the dominant segment over the forecast period, with the segment expected to progress at a rapid 7.52% CAGR over the forecast period.

By application, the global drilling fluids market is bifurcated into onshore and offshore. The onshore segment currently dominates the global drilling fluids market. However, offshore exploration is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of offshore exploration and the increasing discovery of petroleum reserves in offshore sites.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the global drilling fluids market in 2016 with a share of 35%. The regional market was valued at USD 2,955.3 million in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a strong 7.47% CAGR over the forecast period. The growing demand for shale fracking operations in the region is likely to drive the demand from the drilling fluids market over the forecast period, with the region likely to maintain a strong dominance over the global drilling fluids market over the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the second largest share in the global drilling fluids market due to the vast presence of petroleum reserves in the region and is likely to exhibit growth at a higher CAGR of 6.22% over the forecast period. Latin America is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.19% over the forecast period, due to the recent discovery of offshore reserves in Brazil and Venezuela, which has driven the prospects of the oil and gas industry in the region.

