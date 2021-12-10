Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market 2019 Global Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth Status, Business Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The GLOBAL DYSFUNCTIONAL UTERINE BLEEDING MARKET IS EXPECTED TO GROW AT A Cagr OF 8.2% DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD.

According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, dysfunctional uterine bleeding is most common during puberty and menopause. It can also can occur at any time in women due to hormonal imbalance. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, uterine polyps, uterine fibroids, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDS) are common causes of dysfunctional uterine bleeding. It can be diagnosed by performing an endometrial biopsy or blood tests.

The rising prevalence of uterine disorders such as endometrial cancer among women, availability of reliable diagnostic tests, and overall demand for new treatment for uterine bleeding drive the market growth. Increasing number of awareness drives and campaigns regarding cancer among women further influence the market growth.

Major Players in Dysfunctional uterine bleeding Market:

Some of the key players in the global market are GmbH (Germany), Stryker (U.S.), Xion Medical GmbH (Germany), Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Torrent Phamraceuticals (India).

Regional Analysis

America is the largest market for dysfunctional uterine bleeding market owing to the rising prevalence of uterine cancer and other uterine disorders among women. According to the American Cancer Institute, about 61,380 new cases of uterine cancer will be diagnosed in 2017 and 8% of the urine cancers are sarcomas.

Europe is the second largest market owing to an increasing demand for diagnosis and treatment measures for uterine cancer, fibroids and other disorder, and increasing emphasis on women healthcare. Additionally, availability of funds for research and development activities accelerates the market growth in the European countries.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace and is driven by the increasing prevalence of menstrual disorders, and sexually transmitted diseases (STI) among women in developing nations. Furthermore, increasing awareness about STI and preventive measures to be taken also influences the market growth.

The Middle East & Africa also show a steady rise in the market owing to increasing focus on women and child health, and need of primary care services in developing regions.

Segmentation

The global dysfunctional uterine bleeding market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.On the basis of type, market is segmented into ovulatory, and anovulatory.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into hysteroscopy, ultrasonography, dilation and curettage, endometrial biopsy, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into pharmacologic treatment, hysterectomy, endometrial ablation, and others. The pharmacologic treatment includes oral contraceptives, estrogen, progestins, desmopressin and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, and others.

