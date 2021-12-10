Exclusive Analysis on Electronic Power Steering Market Growing with Significant by 2019-2025 Focusing on Leading Players – JTEKT, Misubishi, Nidec, Rober Bosch, Nexteer, Hyndai Mobis, Thyssenkrupp Presta

The electromechanical power steering controls and assists vehicle steering using an intelligently controlled electric motor. It is the latest system in which the electric motor (“E-motor”) is attached directly to the steering gearbox without a hydraulic system. Sensors detect the motion of the steering column and a processor module applies assistive power via an electric motor. This allows varying amounts of assistance depending on driving conditions.

Key players profiled in the report include JTEKT Corporation, Misubishi Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Rober Bosch, Nexteer Automotive, Hyndai Mobis, Thyssenkrupp Presta AG, Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen Group and Zhuzhou Elite Electro Mechanical Co. Ltd.

The report aims to provide an overview of global electronic power steering market with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, EPS type, and geography. The global electronic power steering market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Added benefits of electronic power steering over hydraulic steering such as improves fuel economy, eliminates the weight and bulk of the power steering pump and hoses as well as creates less noise, all these features are expected to drive the electronic power steering market.

The objective of this report is as follows:

-To provide overview of the global electronic power steering market

-To analyze and forecast the global electronic power steering market on the basis of vehicle type and EPS type

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall electronic power steering market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key electronic power steering players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

