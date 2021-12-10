Exclusive Growth on Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Profiling top General Electric, Oledcomm S.A.S, Renesas Electronics , Acuity Brands Lighting

Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication facilitates internet facilities in a closed controlled environment such as hospital, airplane, shopping complex, office, and vehicle among others. It is used to provide communication between electronic devices with the help of visible light particularly LED bulbs. This emerging technology has numerous advantages over currently prevalent Wi-Fi technology such as 100 times faster speed and 10,000 times wider bandwidth, which enables the user to transfer large amount of data in very small duration of time. Several exclusive advantages are extensively uplifting the Li-Fi market in various applications such as automated vehicular communications, location based services in retail sector, and inflight communications among others.

The Li-Fi technology does not use EM waves and hence, it is most appropriate to use inside hospital and airplane where Wi-Fi and other radio frequency communications is prohibited due to health and security reasons. Li-Fi has a high adoption rate in military & defense as it provides data sharing in a visible range and cannot be hacked from outside. In addition, Li-Fi is used to facilitate communications where radio frequency waves cannot travel such as under water communication in navy. Furthermore, the growth in Li-Fi market is propelled by its rapid increase in adoption in different applications by the key players. For instance, GE and Qualcomm Atheros have collaborated to provide retailers with Li-Fi enabled lights, which allows them to pinpoint shoppers’ locations and use mobile apps to personalize the in-store experience. Furthermore, a leading company in Li-Fi technology, LVX system, has collaborated with NASA to introduce this technology in space, which will save them from carrying load of excessive wiring for communication inside the space crafts.

The key players profiled in the report include General Electric, Oledcomm S.A.S, Renesas Electronics Corporation, pureLiFi, LVX SYSTEM, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Qualcomm technologies Inc., IBSENtelecom ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Panasonic Corporation among others.

Major factors that accelerate the growth in Li-Fi market are enhanced data security, faster transmission rate, wider bandwidth, and high adoption rate in industries such as retail, aerospace & defense. However, inability of transmission under sun light and constraint of distance restrain the growth in the market. On the contrary, being a nascent technology it is expected to have a high adoption rate in the emerging nations which will open new opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of component, industry vertical, and geography.

BY COMPONENT

LED

Photodetectors

Microcontrollers (MCU)

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Retail

Electronics

Indoor networking

Smart streetlights

Defense & Security

Military operations

Underwater communication in navy

Others

Automotive & Transport

V2V communications

Traffic management

Aerospace & Aviation

inflight communication and infotainment

Space crafts

Healthcare

Others (mining and chemical)

