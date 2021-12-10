Exclusive Growth on Global Transformer Core Market Profiling top ABB Ltd. , Siemens AG , Mitsubishi Electric , Crompton Greaves, Toshiba

Transformer cores are generally primary, secondary, or tertiary windings used to reduce current losses. The efficiency of a transformer depends on the flux linkages between the core windings. Transformer cores are of different grades, and are installed in transformers according to the transformer type and capacity.

The market for transformer core has considerably increased in the recent past, due to increase in government investment in renewable power projects coupled with the rapid industrialization and urbanization. The world transformer core market is projected to reach $8,897 million by 2022, from 2015 value of $7,123 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2016 to 2022. The transformer core market is driven by the increase in urbanization, transmission, and expansion of power projects to integrate renewable sources of energy such as wind power and hydro power. Challenges faced by this industry are rapid fluctuations in raw material prices involved in the manufacturing process coupled with the regulatory barrier.

The world transformer core market is segmented on the basis of type of transformer and geography. Based on the type of transformer, it is classified into power transformers, distribution transformers, and others. The power transformers segment dominated the world transformer core market in 2014, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The distribution transformer segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific occupied more than half of the total revenue share in 2015, followed by Europe and North America.

Top Key Players of this Report

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Crompton Greaves

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Ferroxcube International Holding B.V.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations and opportunities in the world transformer core market.

The report necessitates the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market from 2014 to 2022, which assists in evaluating the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Market estimations and forecasts in this report are accessed by analyzing the factors affecting the growth of the market and future market potential from 2014 to 2022, in terms of value and volume.

Region- and country-specific analyses of market value and volume are based on primary as well as secondary sources and are comprehensively analyzed.

Competitive intelligence (of leading producers and suppliers of transformer core) helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides key insights on strategic analysis of various companies as well as the value chain for transformer cores.

