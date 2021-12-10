Fire Protection Systems Market 2018-2025 Increasing demand with Leading key players: Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Robert Bosch GmBH, Siemens AG

The global fire protection system market accounted for US$ 52.64 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025, to account for US$ 116.51 Bn by 2025.

The global fire protection systems market is experiencing a steady growth in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The fire protection system market consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced technology to the customers. The aircraft manufacturers on the other hand, are procuring the advanced technologies from the aircraft component manufacturers to deliver passengers with additional value-added services and thus, empower the passenger with a superior travel experience. This factor is helping the fire protection system market to surge over the period.

Fire Protection Systems Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Fire Protection Systems Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Fire Protection Systems Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Companies Mentioned:

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Robert Bosch GmBH

Siemens AG

United Technologies

Hochiki Corporation

Minimax Viking GmbH

Gentex Corporation

VFP Fire Systems

Halma PLC

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of the Fire Protection Systems market based on type, services, and end-user. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By geography, Asia Pacific is accountable to hold the largest share in the Fire Protection Systems market in 2017, whereas Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Fire Protection Systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

GLOBAL FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Fire Protection System Market – By Type

Active Fire Protection System

Passive Fire Protection System

Fire Protection System Market – By Product

Fire Detection System

Fire Alarm System

Fire Suppression System

Fire Protection System Market – By End-Use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Government

Power & Energy

Mining

Transportation

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

