Forecasting of Cloud Storage Market for next seven Years 2025: Topmost Players are AT&T, Salesforce, Apple iCloud, Dropbox, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Amazon Web services, VMware
Cloud storage is a data storage model that manages, maintains, and provide back up for critical data. Emergence of big data globally, and rising demand for secured and efficient data storage systems has significantly influenced the growth of cloud storage market. Moreover, cloud storage is considered to increase the work efficiency and reduces operational cost, thus widely deployed across all major industry verticals. Cloud storage market across the globe is intense and have attained significant market penetration across the globe. Further, upcoming technological development in this market is anticipated to motivate the vendors to introduce more efficient and hi-tech cloud storage solutions.
Key players profiled in the report include AT&T, Salesforce Inc, Apple iCloud, Dropbox, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Amazon Web services, VMware, and Oracle.
The report aims to provide an overview of global cloud storage market along with detailed segmentation of market by type and end user industry and five major geographical regions. Global cloud storage market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period due its ability to scale down or scale up services for organizations.
The objectives of this report are as follows:
– To provide overview of the global cloud storage market
– To analyze and forecast the global cloud storage market on the basis of type and end user industry
– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall cloud storage market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries
– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends
– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions
– To profiles key cloud storage players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies
Table of Content
1 Introduction
2 Key Takeaways
3 Cloud Storage Market Landscape
4 Cloud Storage Market – Key Industry Dynamics
5 Cloud Storage Market Analysis- Global
6 Cloud Storage Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Types
7 Cloud Storage Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End User Industry
8 Cloud Storage Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis
9 Industry Landscape
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Cloud Storage Market, Key Company Profiles
11.1 AT&T
11.2 Salesforce.com, Inc
11.3 Apple iCloud
11.4 Dropbox
11.5 Microsoft
11.6 Google, Inc.
11.7 IBM Corp.
11.8 Amazon Web services
11.9 VMware
11.10 Oracle
12 Appendix
