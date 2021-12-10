Future Growth Of Fog Computing Market Explored In Latest Research | Key Players: Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, Intel, Schneider Electric Software, GE Digital

Fog computing also known as fog networking, is a computing technology that reorganizes application and computing resources in the most effective and efficient point. This technology improves efficiency and aids in reducing the data size needed to be uploaded to the cloud for analysis, storage and data processing. Further, it also helps in enhancing security and compliance for the end-users.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Fog Computing Market along with detailed segmentation of market by segment type, application and five major geographical regions. Global Fog Computing market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to limitations of bandwidth in existing IoT infrastructure resulting in slow analysis of growing big data.

Key players profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems’ Inc., Dell Inc., Intel Corp., Schneider Electric Software LLC, GE Digital, Toshiba Corporation, ARM Holdings PLC, Fujitsu Ltd. and Prismtech Corporation

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global Fog Computing market

-To analyze and forecast the global Fog Computing market on the basis of type and application.

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Fog Computing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key Fog Computing players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Fog Computing Market Landscape

4 Fog Computing Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Fog Computing Market Analysis- Global

6 Fog Computing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Type

7 Fog Computing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

8 Fog Computing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Fog Computing Market, Key Company Profiles

11.1 Microsoft Corporation

11.2 Cisco Systems’ Inc.

11.3 Dell Inc.

11.4 Intel Corp.

11.5 Schneider Electric Software LLC

11.6 GE Digital

11.7 Toshiba Corporation

11.8 ARM Holdings PLC

11.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

11.10 Prismtech Corporation

12 Appendix

