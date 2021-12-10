Gain Sky’s New Financial Model Set to Capitalise on Flourishing Cryptocurrency Market

(Tokyo – 27.07.19) As of July 2019, the market price of Bitcoin has hit more than USD 11,000 with other cryptocurrencies following suit. However, the cryptocurrency market is also beginning to rear its’ ugly head due to the large number of investors entering the market. In order to meet the demands of investors, some speculators have resorted to generating a large number of altcoins. Many investors with no prior knowledge of the market commit to these altcoins without knowing the profitability.

According to a survey conducted in 2019, 89% of the 269 cryptocurrencies on major trading platforms have been stagnant, and less than 2.9% of the cryptocurrencies are actually able to achieve a return of more than 10 times. This shows that a large number of cryptocurrency investors are in a state of loss. Due to the relative convenience and speed, retail investors are often drawn to investing in cryptocurrencies with the belief that their risky investments will equal high profits which more often than not results in losses. The financial model of Gain Sky is the answer to the issues discussed above as the company has developed a trustworthy and reliable model which essentially allows everyone to trade with security and ease.

Gain Sky is registered in the British Virgin Islands and is headquartered in Germany. It is a financial company founded by a group of well-known financial and financial technology experts. It is backed by a large foreign financial capital and offers the best financial integration solutions. The company’s model combines the huge capital and volume of the cryptocurrency and foreign exchange market which decreases the associated security and transaction risks. This provides a stable and reliable investment platform. The success of a company depends on its profit model and the profit model of Gain Sky is undoubtedly among the most stable and reliable financial solutions.

