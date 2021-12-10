Gene Therapy Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.40% During the Forecast Period

DataM Intelligence’s latest market report titled ‘Global Gene Therapy Market– Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ reflects the size, scope, industry dynamics, major firms and future trends in this market.

Global Gene Therapy Drivers

The increasing number of chronic diseases such as cancer, asthma, diabetes, and COPD are boosting the requirement of gene therapy over the forecast period. According to the National Cancer Institute in 2018, in the United States, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed and 609,640 people will die from the disease.

Technological advancements, increasing clinical therapy researches are boosting the global gene therapy market in recent years.

Global Gene Therapy Market Segmentation

Based on the application, the global gene therapy market is segmented into oncology, neurological diseases, inherited diseases, cardiac diseases, and infectious diseases. Oncology had the highest market share in 2018 and expected to remain dominant same over the forecast period. Cancers for which gene therapy products are being developed include glioblastoma, metastatic melanoma, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, renal cell cancer, and colorectal cancer.

Based on the vector type global gene therapy market is categorized into viral vectors and non-viral vectors. Viral vector had the dominant share in recent years and anticipated to remain the same over the forecast period. In gene therapy, viral vectors can be used for delivery of functional genes to replace defective genes to cure genetic disorders.

Based on gene type, global gene therapy is classified into antigen, cytokine, tumor suppressor, suicide, deficiency, growth factors, receptors, and others.

Global Gene Therapy Market Regional Share

The global gene therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the rest of the world.

North America is dominating the global gene therapy market due to rapid advancements in gene therapy market. For instance, in 2018, Spark Therapeutics developed Luxturna that was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of RPE65-mediated inherited retinal dystrophy.

Europe has the second largest market share in the global gene therapy market due to the increasing number of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart attack. According to WHO, with more than 3.7 million new cases and 1.9 million deaths each year, cancer represents the second most important cause of death and morbidity in Europe.

Global Gene Therapy Market Company Trends

The key players in gene therapy market are Novartis AG, UniQure N.V, Spark Therapeutics LLC, Bluebird Bio, Kite Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Human Stem Cell Institute, Shire Plc, Cellectis, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

On February 15, 2019, Gene therapy pioneer James Wilson launches startup Passage Bio with $115.5 million. It has raised $115.5 million in series financing to develop gene therapies for rare genetic diseases of the central nervous system.

