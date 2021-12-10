Global Gas Compressors Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022

Description

A gas compressor can be defined as a mechanical device that is used to compress the gas by increasing its pressure and reducing its volume. Compression of gas results in its temperature rise. The phenomenon follows Boyle’s law.The gas compressor converts mechanical energy into pneumatic energy with the help of pistons, vanes, and other mechanisms. An air compressor is a distinct type of gas compressor. Compressed air and gas is a source of energy, which finds applications in the manufacturing, petroleum, chemical, power, mining, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and medical industries.

Market Dynamics

The major factors driving this market are growing need for energy-efficient compressor systems, increased automation in plants,increasing population, technological advancements,growing natural gas preference and need to replace aging infrastructure. Factors such as growing demand for gas from the power sector, expanding city gas distribution infrastructure and continuous capacity additions in petrochemical units will propel the growth further.

Restraints

The major restraining factors for gas compressors market are resistance to new technology adoption, air quality issues,high capital intensiveness, price fluctuations and lack of skilled workforce.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of types of gas compressors:

Positive displacement compressors with two sub-categories:

Reciprocating

Rotary

Dynamic compressors also with two sub-categories:

Centrifugal

Axial

Regional/Geographic Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market is divided intoAmerica, APAC and EMEA. North America is expected to lead the market in coming years owing to the shale boom in this region. The United States is estimated to become the largest market followed by other countries. Countries such as Canada and Gulf of Mexico present a decent market opportunity for vendors and operators. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market in thissector and will follow the North America, owing to its ever increasing population. Europe, Africa,South and Central America are too expected to share a decent share of market demand in the coming years.

Key Players

The key market players in the market are –

Atlas Copco

GE

Ingersoll Rand

Siemens

Sulzer

Wuxi Compressor

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

