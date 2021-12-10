Global Lab Automation Software Market overview by Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast and product demand till 2016–2022

There is an enormous amount of data that is generated in a lab every day and efficient and effective methods are imperative to collate and thoroughly analyse it. A heavily extensive usage is of essential importance in the R&D labs throughout the world and software is utilized to its full potential to access preconfigured databases in order to identify synthesized compounds and other scientific breakthroughs.

Assay data management, sample management, data analysis, data mining, and electronic laboratory notebook (ELN) integration are few of the major applications of automation software in the laboratory. They make it possible to sync various analytical instruments in a lab to reach a comprehensive and a holistic solution.

Market Dynamics

Major factors responsible for market growth process such as progressing drug discovery and clinical diagnostics, miniaturization, benefits of lab automation over traditional laboratory settings, shortage of laboratory professionals, and presence of government and corporate funding for biotech and pharmaceutical research are expected to be major growth drivers of the global lab automation software market in the upcoming years. On the other side of the coin, low priority for lab automation among small and medium-sized laboratories, lack of planning for technology development, and indefinite data interchange/communication standards are the major factors that are restraining the growth of the lab automation market.

Market Segments

The segmentation is done on the basis of the the type of solution, it is segmented into electronic lab notebooks (ELN), laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic data capture (EDC), chromatography data systems (CDS) & clinical data management systems (CDMS), enterprise content management (ECM), laboratory execution systems (LES), and scientific data management systems (SDMS).

The global lab automation software market is currently dominated by the LIMS segment. The large share of this segment is due to the wide array of benefits associated with the application of these systems, including enhanced workflow efficiencies, easy integration with other lab systems, reduced transcription errors, and far better in terms ofregulatory compliance.

Geographical Analysis

The global laboratory automation software market is segmented into North America, Asia, Europe and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The large share of the said regional segment can primarily be due to the strong economic performance in the US and Canada, which allow for significant up gradation and investments in new technologies. Substantial growth in the North American market is also attributed to the growing demand for the integration of laboratory systems, need for early drug discovery, growth in biobanks, stringent regulatory requirements across industries and easy availability of laboratory informatics products and services.

Key Players

The Key players include LabWare (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters (US), Inc. (US), LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (US), LabLynx, Inc. (US), Abbott Informatics (US), Dassault Systmes (France), Agilent Technologies (US), IDBS (UK), Autoscribe Informatics (UK), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Arxspan LLC (US), RURO Inc. (US), Kinematik (Ireland), and LABWORKS (US).

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

