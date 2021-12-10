Global Parotid Tumors Market Company Outlook, Merchandise Contribution, Region-wise Insights To 2023

Parotid Tumors Market Scenario

According to a new report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the market for global parotid tumors is anticipated to expand at 7.1 % CAGR during the assessment period (2017-2023) owing to the growing prevalence of cancer. The parotid glands are prone to parotitis, injury, fibrous reaction, parotid tumors, and cancers. Parotid tumors are abnormal growth within the salivary gland and can be both cancerous as well as non-cancerous. They are caused by liver cirrhosis, abdominal surgery, salivary gland infections, dehydration, salivary duct stones, and metastasis of cancer.

Competition Analysis

The prominent players operating the market for parotid tumors are

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Janssen Global Services

Bayer AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co.

Eli Lilly & Co.

ansd Others

Drivers and Constraints Affecting the Market

The human body consists of two parotid glands on either side of the face. The growth of the tumors are generally slow and benign, but in seldom cases, the growth can be malignant. Increasing consumption of alcohol, growing liver cirrhosis, and increasing prevalence of cancer are some of the major factors driving the market over the assessment period. With the growing demand for advanced technologies, government support and initiatives, and the presence of growing market players, the market for parotid tumor is anticipated to expand at a staggering rate over the review period. For instance, according to Cancer Research U.K., over 14.1 million cancer cases were diagnosed in the year 2014. According to the national cancer institute, over 14.5 million cancer cases went undiagnosed in the year 2014. Such statistics have pushed the number of cancer cases and are likely to spur the market growth over the review period.

However, complications such as facial nerve paralysis, hemorrhage or hematoma, infection, cosmetic deformity, and others arising after the required treatment are supposed to hinder the growth of the global parotid tumor market.

Global Parotid Tumor Market: Segmental Analysis

Globally, the parotid tumor market has been segmented on the basis of treatment, type, diagnosis, and end-users.

The market has been segmented into Warthin’s tumor, pleomorphic adenoma, pleomorphic adenoma, and cancerous/malignant tumor based on type. In most cases, parotid tumors are benign, but in seldom cases the tumors are cancerous. Pleomorphic Adenoma is the most common type of benign parotid tumor which is also termed as benign mixed tumor. A pleomorphic adenoma might grow if not removed or left untreated.

The market has been segmented into removal of lymph node, parotidectomy, radiation therapy, reconstructive surgery, and chemotherapy based on treatment. Surgical procedures require complete or partial removal of parotid gland; a common procedure being parotidectomy.

The market has been segmented into X-ray, CT scan, MRI, ultrasound, fine needle aspiration cytology (FNAC), sialography, and others based on diagnosis.

The market has also been segmented into specialty centers, hospitals, and research centers based on end-users.

North America to Dominate the Market

Geographically, the market for parotid tumor has been spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, the North American region is predicted to be the growing market in the American region. Growing consumption of alcohol among the crowd coupled with the increasing number of cancer is anticipated to drive the market in this region. Moreover, with the rising expenditure on healthcare the market is expected to expand over the assessment period. For instance, as per National Institute on alcohol abuse and alcoholism, around 26.9 % individuals above 18 years of age consume alcohol. According to Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, over USD 80.2 billion was spent in treating cancer.

The European region is projected to hold a noticeable share and is expected to be the second largest market after North America. Due to the availability of advanced treatment coupled with skilled medical professionals and growing need for healthcare infrastructure, the market in this region is expected to witness a healthy growth.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market over the review period owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. India is one of the fastest regions due to increasing population. Availability of new treatment methods and growing concern about health is expected to drive the market in this region.

The Middle East and Africa are estimated to show the least growth rate due to lack of awareness and limited access to treatment facilities. The United Arab Emirates is the largest market in the Middle East owing to the availability of specialty care centers and development of healthcare industry.

Industry News

Atlantic Health System’s new Atlantic HPV Center will begin a study to determine whether an innovative combination of immuno-oncology treatments is safe, shows preliminary efficacy and provokes an anticancer immune system response in patients with recurrent or metastatic human papillomavirus (HPV) associated head and neck squamous cancer. Recent evidence proves that several cases of squamous head and neck cancer which was previously caused due to smoking might now be caused by sexually transmitted HPV.

