Growth of Diammonium Phosphate Market to be Propelled by Growing Demand for Fertilizers During 2019-2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Diammonium Phosphate Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the diammonium phosphate market in terms of market segmentation by applications, by end use industry, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Based on applications, the diammonium phosphate market is segmented by fertilizers, fire extinguishing powders, emulsifiers, food additives and others. On the basis of end use industry, the market is further bifurcated into agriculture, food industry, chemical industries and others, out of which, the agriculture segment is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of growing demand for fertilizers in the agriculture sector. The diammonium phosphate market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Geographically, the diammonium phosphate market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in North America is anticipated to hold leading shares in the overall market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Rising population and growing demand for food in developing countries such as India and China are some of the major factors behind the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region, whereas, increasing number of initiatives and government policies in order to improve the agricultural activities is estimated to drive the demand for diammonium phosphate in the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Demand for Fertilizers

There is an increasing demand for diammonium phosphate in the agriculture industry. Manufacturers are giving more preference to artificial agents as compared to organic in food and agriculture industry in order to attain cost efficiency. Additionally, growing demand for fertilizers in developing countries is anticipated to support the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Broad Range of Applications

Diammonium phosphate has wide range of applications in food and agriculture industry such as food coloring, and flavoring among other applications in metal and chemical industries.

However, fluctuating prices of fertilizers, ought to be utilized within 2 years of manufacturing and production of bio-based and eco- friendly fertilizers are expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of diammonium phosphate market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the diammonium phosphate market which includes company profiling of This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global diammonium phosphate market which includes company profiling of Shangdong Lubei Chemical Corporation Ltd., Wengfu Group, Jiangxi Guixi Fertilizer Co. Ltd., Mississippi Phosphates Corporation, OCP Group, Pacific Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sichuan Blue Sword Chemical (Group) Co. Ltd., Vigyan Chemicals Private Ltd., PhosAgro and Bunge Limited.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the diammonium phosphate market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

