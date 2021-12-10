Healthcare Claims Management Market Size study by Component, Delivery Mode, Type, End User and Regional Forecasts 2017-2025 | Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Eclinicalworks, Optum, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, Gibbs Healthcare Solution

Global Healthcare claims management Market to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2025. Global Healthcare claims management Market valued approximately USD 9.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.70% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which give growth to the Healthcare claims management market are increasing patient volumes, expanding health insurance market, growing importance of denials management, and declining reimbursement rates.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Eclinicalworks, Optum, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, Gibbs Healthcare Solution, The SSI Group, GE Healthcare, Nthrive, DST Systems. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

– Software

– Services

By Delivery Mode:

– On-premises

– Cloud-based

By Type:

– Integrated

– Standalone

By End-user:

– Healthcare

– Payers

– Providers

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

