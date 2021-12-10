Huge Demand for Smart Gas Metering Market 2019-2025 top key Companies Profiled like Itron, Elster, General Electric, Aclara, KROHNE

A smart gas meter is an electronic device that records consumption of gas in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. The smart gas meters can be installed for consumers connected to the utility’s grid. Many homes are already switching to smart gas meters and now the big names in the business are offering them for commercial building as well.

Key players profiled in the report include Itron, Inc., Elster Group (Honeywell), General Electric Corporation, Landis+GYR, Aclara Technologies LLC, KROHNE, Inc., Diehl Metering, Apator Group, Badger Meter, Inc. and ABB Ltd.

The report aims to provide an overview of global smart gas metering market with detailed market segmentation by type, measurement technology and geography. The global smart gas metering market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Aging infrastructure, governments and utility companies increasing pressure to provide better water supply will be driving the smart gas metering market in coming year.

The objective of this report is as follows:

-To provide overview of the global smart gas metering market

-To analyze and forecast the global smart gas metering market on the basis of type and measurement technology

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall smart gas metering market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key smart gas metering players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Smart Gas Metering Market Landscape

4 Smart Gas Metering Market-Key Industry Dynamics

5 Smart Gas Metering Market Analysis-Global

6 Smart Gas Metering Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Type

7 Smart Gas Metering Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Measurement Technology

8 Smart Gas Metering Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Smart Gas Metering Market, Key Company Profiles

11.1 Itron, Inc.

11.2 Elster Group (Honeywell)

11.3 General Electric Corporation

11.4 Landis+GYR

11.5 Aclara Technologies LLC

11.6 KROHNE, Inc.

11.7 Diehl Metering

11.8 Apator Group

11.9 Badger Meter, Inc.

11.10 ABB Ltd.

12 Appendix

